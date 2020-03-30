Motorcycle-transformer Damon Hypersport can be bought for $ 40,000 (VIDEO)
The Damon company introduced the electric motorcycle Hypersport in style transformer.
The canadian company Damon Motorcycles is startups, and presents the first project in the field of motorcycle product.
As stated by the creators, electric motorcycle accelerates to 100 km/h in 2.5 seconds and speed is limited to 322 km/h may be more. The power of the bike is 200 HP.
The reserve is in an urban traffic 480 km without recharging, on the highway the bike will go about 320 km. the Difference of these numbers is in the recovery system activated when braking, which is more when driving around town. Recharge the battery per hour on the stations of the 3rd level. From weaker sources full charge the battery will come in three hours.
Bike received as vehicle assistant driver Co-Pilot system. The smart system is a chamber of the circular review, radars, sensors, receive information from which it passes to the driver by vibration handles and light reflections on verovice. Information about what is happening behind, the driver sees on the dashboard screen.
For the ability to adjust fit on-the-go, Damon Hypersport is positioned as a transformer. When driving you can press the special button and adjust the height of the handles steering, windshield, foot pegs and seat. When driving on the highway you can choose a more tilted to the helm position, and live in the city.
This intellectual project combined urban proportionally and fast sports options.
The cost of the motorcycle will be $ 40,000, and sales of the first test batch of 25 units will go on sale for pre-order in 2021. If the transformer Damon Hypersport will be popular in Damon Motorcycles will establish mass production and reduce the price to 25 thousand dollars.