Motorist arrested after falling asleep at the wheel on the 20

The police have intercepted, on highway 20 between Saint-Nicolas and Lévis, a motorist who was driving erratically early Thursday morning.
July 2, 2020 13h29
Leah Harvey
The Sun
A man of 30 years was arrested Thursday morning, asleep at the wheel of his vehicle on highway 20. He will be charged with driving with ability impaired by alcohol.
Around 4 a.m., police officers from the Sûreté du Québec received a report about a motorist who louvoyait on highway 20 east direction. The police were quickly intercepted, between Saint-Nicolas and Lévis, the man who was “driving very erratically,” according to the SQ.
The man from Boischatel would have been asleep at the wheel of his vehicle. According to the SQ, few motorists would have followed at a distance, by activating their hazard lights, the vehicle that louvoyait on the desert highway.
It seems that this is a SQ police officer, who was not in office at the time of the incident, which had reported the vehicle to authorities. His colleagues, after having intercepted the motorist, proceeded to his arrest for impaired driving. According to multiple breath alcohol tests, his alcohol level exceeded the legal limit of 0.08 g/ml.
After his arrest, his vehicle was impounded and his licence suspended for 90 days. According to the SQ, the man will appear in court at a later time.