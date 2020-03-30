Mourinho picked the best 11 that he was training
The Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho has selected the eleven best players he’s coached in his career. At the request of the Manchester Evening News, the Portuguese mainly chose players of “Chelsea” in their perfect team. There were just eight. Surprisingly, out of his current club “Tottenham” and “Manchester United” and “Port” was not the players.
From real Madrid just two players – Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Ozil, although Mourinho has ignored such important players like Sergio Ramos and Xabi Alonso, who were key during his work on “Santiago Bernabeu”.
That’s the ideal team, Jose Mourinho:
Peter Cech, Javier Zanetti, John Terry, Ricardo Carvalho, William Gallas, Claude Makelele, Frank Lampard, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard, Didier Drogba, Cristiano Ronaldo.