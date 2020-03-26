MOZGI dedicated a new track to the quarantine
March 26, 2020 | Enterteiment | No Comments|
The authors of the new hit steel Potap and Positive.
Popular Ukrainian band MOZGI presented a new work No Hugs, No Kisses, which he dedicated to the quarantine of coronavirus.
The authors of the track made by Alex Potapenko (Potapov) and Alexey Zavgorodniy (Positive).
“Quarantine will change us and this is already happening, We hope for the better! But there are things for which we wildly miss #hugs and #kisses”, – said the Prime Minister Potap.
Fans of the band appreciated the novelty of the idols: “Thank you for the track. Dancing at all!))”; “Fire. At least someone in quarantine something new creates a”; “Incredible!”; “Topical song”.