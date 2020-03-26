Mozyakin has offered 40 million. He asked 60

Sergei mozyakin is leaving Metalurh? Captain “Steelworkers” not satisfied with the financial side of the club offered a new contract. “Soviet sport” became known the details of the negotiations.

On Tuesday, General Director of “Metallurgist” Sergey Laskov announced that the club made him leader Sergei Mozyakin proposal for the new contract, which the player refused. The best agent in the history of the League and national Championships scorer Sergei Paremuzov said that his talks with metallurg Magnitogorsk completed and if the club does not change the conditions, then this page will be inverted for Mozyakin. However, the forward contract ends April 30, with the puck on the side of “metallurg”. So what salary was offered a club player who twice helped to win the Gagarin Cup and was recognized as MVP of the playoffs? A total of 40 million rubles. That is 4.5 times lower than the same – 180 million.

He mozyakin asked not so much – only 60 million plus bonuses. But Laskov said “40” and not a penny more. By the way, the same 60 earns goalkeeper Vasily Koshechkin on a two-year contract, which is valid for the next season. He, too, wanted to cut wages, however, the agent goalkeeper Paremuzov – defended the money his client. Let Koshechkin made a crucial mistake in overtime of the third match of the series with the “Barys” (“Magnitogorsk” has conceded 1:2), replacing him in the team have not yet seen.

Laskov promised to raise the arches of the arena in Magnitogorsk sweater Mozyakin, who on 30 March will celebrate 39 years on the preseason Memorial of Ramadan. Although the striker has not announced his retirement. In February, he decided to make another season.