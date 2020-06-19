Mr Jones : the crime against humanity of Stalin *** 1/2
Eric Moreault
The Sun
CRITICAL / In 1933, Gareth Jones had already checked the name of Hitler on his list. The next ? Stalin ! The young journalist, ambitious, arrives in Moscow on a mission, but it will discover, in Ukraine, a crime against humanity. Agnieszka Holland has decided to tell his story, with a deep resonance in contemporary. Because the false news for propaganda purposes, does not date from yesterday.
At the beginning of Mr Jones, the soviet Union prosperous at the end of its first five-year plan. All countries find themselves on the straw because of the global economic crisis. Gareth Jones (James Norton), finds the situation strange, but as many intellectuals of the time, it is believed to be the cause of an egalitarian society.
His arrival in Moscow, where western journalists are confined, begins to open his eyes. His contact and friend on the spot has just been murdered. His meeting with the outrageous Walter Duranty (Peter Sarsgaard), a reporter for the New York Times, holder of a Pulitzer, more interested in orgies than to the facts, and convinced the English to abandon his interview with Stalin, and push his investigation in Ukraine.