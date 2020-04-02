Mscnhjt hopes for economic recovery after a coronavirus less media
Pandemic coronavirus is guaranteed to lead to a recession of the world economy, but economists less sure about the potential of her quick recovery.
“Under the baseline scenario of analysts, a rapid recovery will begin in the second half of 2020. However, against the background of the spread of coronavirus in America and Europe, many experts have begun to doubt this version”, – stated in the message.
It is noted that the reason for doubt is the inability to predict the trajectory of the spread of the virus and the lack of confidence that the disease will disappear by the second half of the year.
Economists also believe that the representatives of the health sector,elen insist on a gradual return to usual working cycle, therefore, social distancing can last longer.
This, accordingly, will affect tourism and the operation of restaurants. Experts, in particular, talking about the consumers of China, which is still very wary of visits to public events and institutions, despite the fact that the government lifted quarantine restrictions.
In addition, economists fear the threats of the so-called “fiscal impasse” – when borrowers fail to repay loans, exposing lenders to the risk of bankruptcy.
“Past pandemics have lasted years, not months. Scientists from Imperial College London warned that containment measures can operate for 18 months,” said economist Tom Orlik.