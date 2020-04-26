Murder-Nova scotia: the actions of the police killed have saved lives
Instead of organising a funeral service is formal, a funeral procession passed in front of the home of Joe Webber, 36 years old, at Wyses Corner, on the outskirts of Halifax, on Saturday.
April 25, 2020 19h24
Updated at 22h09
Share
Murder-Nova scotia: the actions of the police killed have saved lives
The canadian Press
Share
HALIFAX — The last decision of the constable Heidi Stevenson of the RCMP has removed the killer its most important asset, which has probably saved many lives, claimed Saturday the president of the Federation of the national police.
“She behaved as a heroine,” said the union leader Brian Saved the organization represents 20,000 employees of the RCMP across Canada.
The police aged 48 years was killed last Sunday during a confrontation with a man driving a fake police car and wearing a uniform of the RCMP during the carnage killer who has left 22 dead.
According to the sequence of events released Friday by the forces of the order, Gabriel Wortman, a man 51 years old, had already killed several people and burned down homes in several communities at a time when the constable Chad Morrison preview the car of the shooter, believing that it was in fact that of the constable Stevenson because they had to meet.
The shooter stopped at the side of the police officer and immediately opened fire, which wounded the officer who succeeded to get to a hospital. He informed colleagues and the division that he had been hit by bullet and was en route to receive emergency medical care.
The constable Stevenson has subsequently met the suspect and their vehicle collided head-on.
“She realized that it was the bad guy, and she struck violently, according to my understanding ”
—
Brian Saved
“I acknowledge that she has done something that has probably saved countless lives. I don’t know, 5, 10, 20, to where this guy was ready to go,” he said.
Following the collision, the vehicle of the police and the replica of the vehicle driven by the killer were in flames.
The shooter – who was able to get out of his car and kill the police – could not be used as the vehicle, according to the RCMP, was practically identical to a real patrol vehicle.
The decision of the constable Stevenson of making the car of the killer unusable was crucial.
The RCMP has reported that some of the murders took place because the shooter had used the vehicle – which was equipped with a replica of the lights – to stop the victims before the slaughter.
Under the heading obituary published in The Chronicle Herald, the constable Stevenson is survived by her husband Dean and her children, Connor and Ava. She is described as a wife and a caring mother, and a policewoman dedicated with a strong work ethic.
Heidi Stevenson
The canadian Press via the RCMP
Le Soleil