Museum in quarantine in Joliette
Catherine Couturier
Special Collaboration
May 16, 2020
Photo: Musée d’art de Joliette
“Adele roaring”, Raphaëlle Groulx-Julien, April 2020
This text is part of the special culture in your living room
Even if the building of the Musée d’art de Joliette is empty for the moment, the team is far from being remained inactive since the beginning of the confinement.
On 15 march, the day on which the museums of Quebec had to be put in quarantine, the director-general and chief curator of the Musée d’art de Joliette (MAJ) has assembled his team : “I wanted to reassure them, but also make plans. What you could do during the shutdown ? We have decided to go back to the base, and asking us what was our role in society, ” says Jean-François Bélisle. Thus was born the Museum in quarantine, a virtual platform where the public can reflect and ask questions about the major issues of society.
Every Thursday, the weekly thematic is announced. People are invited to send a work of their own. Content prepared by professionals of the SHIFT and attached to the theme are also posted on the blog and social media. The department of education has also designed educational kits for children and kits for seniors.
“We have adapted the principle of our seasons themed Museum in quarantine,” explains the director general. In fact, the SHIFT has the habit to dialogue, its exhibitions, grouping them in ” season theme “. For the containment, the museum has chosen themes that had already been processed, or will be, in its physical exhibitions : national identity, empathy, art, and spirituality, institutional critique… ” We did not talk about containment or coronavirus. We’re trying to create with our community in a context of exchange different, more creative, perhaps, ” says Mr Bélisle.
Children, adults, families, artists, amateurs, or even professionals have participated up to today, and the whole of the works is published on the website of the Museum in quarantine every Thursday. “The quality of work that we receive is remarkable,” says Mr Bélisle.
This leap into the virtual for the SHIFT, which had not yet designed virtual exhibit, has been very positive. “We received a lot of comments ; it’s good for people, they need it,” says Mr Bélisle.