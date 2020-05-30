Musiparc: live shows,… of your car
The five sites can accommodate up to 350 cars. Their occupants will be able to see the performance live via giant screens. The sound will be broadcast through the FM airwaves.
Share
May 28, 2020
Updated on may 29, 2020 at 12: 15 pm
Share
Musiparc: live shows,… of your car
Jean-François Guillet
The Voice of the East
How to provide musical entertainment at large-scale across the province of Quebec in the time of a pandemic? Gestev and Musicor Spectacles have found the solution to comply with the measures of distance based on the concept of the ciné-parcs: artists, giant screens, large sites and cars.
The initiative, called TD Musiparc, provides a series of 100 shows, spread across five cities: Quebec, Mercier, Bromont, Mirabel and Gatineau. The kick-off will take place on 19 June. An unprecedented way of entertainment in this period of déconfinement gradual, any by doing the “shine” of the artists here.
“In the context that we are currently experiencing, it was important for us to find a creative and safe environment to entertain the population this summer, argued by media release, Martin Tremblay, chief operating officer of Quebecor Sports and entertainment. These events will allow the public to experience music live that is unique to Quebec-flavoured festival.”
In Bromont, the site of the “flea market” was targeted. The place can accommodate 350 cars. The cost per vehicle has been fixed at elevation 74.50$. The musical performances live, which will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, will be broadcast on two giant screens.
The elected members of Bromont should speak about this project at the meeting of the council next Monday.