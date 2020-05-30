Musiparc: live shows,… of your car

The five sites can accommodate up to 350 cars. Their occupants will be able to see the performance live via giant screens. The sound will be broadcast through the FM airwaves.

May 28, 2020

Updated on may 29, 2020 at 12: 15 pm

How to provide musical entertainment at large-scale across the province of Quebec in the time of a pandemic? Gestev and Musicor Spectacles have found the solution to comply with the measures of distance based on the concept of the ciné-parcs: artists, giant screens, large sites and cars.

The initiative, called TD Musiparc, provides a series of 100 shows, spread across five cities: Quebec, Mercier, Bromont, Mirabel and Gatineau. The kick-off will take place on 19 June. An unprecedented way of entertainment in this period of déconfinement gradual, any by doing the “shine” of the artists here.

“In the context that we are currently experiencing, it was important for us to find a creative and safe environment to entertain the population this summer, argued by media release, Martin Tremblay, chief operating officer of Quebecor Sports and entertainment. These events will allow the public to experience music live that is unique to Quebec-flavoured festival.”

In Bromont, the site of the “flea market” was targeted. The place can accommodate 350 cars. The cost per vehicle has been fixed at elevation 74.50$. The musical performances live, which will take place from Wednesday to Sunday, from 21h, will be broadcast on two giant screens.

The elected members of Bromont should speak about this project at the meeting of the council next Monday.

The mayor of Bromont, Louis Villeneuve, described as “refreshing” the concept of Musiparc.

“Refreshing”

The mayor of Bromont, Louis Villeneuve, says he is “excited” at the idea of such project came to fruition. “We consulted the people of leisure, culture and tourism. Several questions were asked about the noise, the number of cars, etc, It was a big issue, well put together, which contributes to the economic recovery in Quebec.”

The local impacts are also significant, continued Louis Villeneuve. “It’s going to do the work of the artists among us, the technicians of the region. The organizers will also hire people from Bromont.It is refreshing as a concept.”

The organisers have unveiled the roster of artists who performed during the first two weeks of Musiparc: Marc Dupre, Blue Jeans Blue, 2Frères, The Lost Fingers, France D’amour, Cain, Guylaine Tanguay, Dany Bédar, Ludovick Bourgeois, Brigitte Boisjoli, Marc Hervieux, Laurence Jalbert, and Geneviève Jodoin.

For more information, refer to the musiparc.com

Le Soleil

