Musiparc: Mélissa Ouimet found the delights of the scene
Yves Bergeras
The Right
The rocker franco-ontarian Mélissa Ouimet takes to the road. And is about to rediscover the pleasures of the scene.
“It’s good!” exclaims Melissa Ouimet to the idea of reconnecting with a crowd, it was socially distant and hidden behind the windshield.
She had to settle for small concerts in a living room, these last few months, is about to go on the same stage as Marc Dupré, Friday and Saturday at Beauport.
The duo will kick off the big tour TD Musiparc who travelled across Québec until the 19th of July, which will allow thirty musicians and comedians to taste again the joys of the scene.
Finished, the virtual mode. Welcome back, public ! Finally, still not close enough to the crowd to be able to look the fans in the whites of the eyes… but, for the artists* who are participating in this tour, it is an important first step toward the reality “physics” of the concerts.
The tour Musiparc reproduced the concept of drive-ins. The public remains in the car, to prevent the spread of the COVID-19, and can enjoy the spectacle with big screens installed in the vicinity of the stage, and by tuning in to their radio.
The artists will visit five cities, including Gatineau, in the framework of this tour (around 100 shows in a month and a half) co-organized by Musicor. In Gatineau, the festivities will take place on the site of the former ciné-parc Templeton.
At Beauport, Mélissa Ouimet provide the first part of Marc Dupré – who was the coach of the singer during her appearance on the show The Voice.
In total, Musicor offered him “”seven dates””: four in support of Marc Dupré; the other two where it warms the boards of Brigitte Boisjoli and 2 Brothers; and, finally, a concert where she is the headliner. For the latter, planned for July 5 and scheduled for Gatineau, of course – she will rise on the scene in formula “full band”, backed by his four musicians.
“A show complete with drums, keyboards, bass and guitar. But it will take place in two meters distance, on the stage!” promises wisely the rocker.
His partner, guitarist Bruno Labrie, will accompany her in a duet on the whole tour (except at Mercier, where he will be replaced by David Chauvette, guitarist of origin Mélissa Ouimet).
In music, the ex-cine-parc Templeton will be hosting, in order, France D’amour (the 23 and 24 June), Guylaine Tanguay (June 25), The Lost Fingers (26 and 27 June), and then, in July, Geneviève Jodoin & Laurence Jalbert (1), Marc Hervieux (2), Marc Dupré (3 and 4), Mélissa Ouimet (5), 2Frères (8 and 9), Kevin Parent (11), two other formations of the franco-ontarian LGS (The Swing), preceded by the Rat Swompe (12 July), Bruno Pelletier (16), Matt Lang (July 17) and, finally, Roxane Bruneau (18). Note that the Gatineau Renee Wilkin will ensure the first parts of four artists, over the course of the tour, but will not occur in Gatineau.
The site gatinois will also receive the visit of the comedians Réal Béland (10 July, Les Denis Drolet (July 15) and Dominic and Martin (19 July). They will be preceded by stand-up comedians of the next generation, such as Martin Vachon, Sébastien Ouellet, or Christian Sbrocca.
The ticket office for the performances of Musiparc Gatineau can be found here.
The full list of musicians, comedians and “musical discoveries” are assigned, the first parts can be found on the official website of Musiparc.