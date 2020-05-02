“My job is to be there for patients”
Jessica Dostie
May 2, 2020
Jonathan Grenier is a care attendant for 10 years and has been called to support the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in mid-April.
Care attendant for the past ten years, Jonathan Grenier is normally in a position in external consultation at the Cité de la santé de Laval. Health crisis forces, however, it has been called in reinforcement to the CHSLD Sainte-Dorothée in mid-April. How it goes for him at the front ? Story.
“This is something “, drops Jonathan Grenier, contacted at the phone after a long day of work. Normally, on that Saturday, he would have had to be on leave, but the needs being what they are currently in the health network, he had responded to a request for additional hours.
The hotel laval has identified 32 deaths related to the new coronavirus in a month. Looks like its a reality in this CHSLD among the hardest hit by the pandemic COVID-19 ? “Every morning, I arrive at work asking me if my patients are still alive, reveals the young clerk, to the beneficiaries of 33 years. Let’s say that it makes you very emotional, and it’s only a few days that I am there. “
Despite the protocols in place, his visor, his goggles, his gloves and his mask procedure, the fear of falling himself sick, or contaminate, the other is still there. “Yes, I am anxious,” he admits. It goes back still in doubt ; we wonder if we made enough… “
Already, Jonathan Grenier calculates wash their hands dozens and dozens of times each day during their shift : “I can say that our hands are more chapped ! “It must also change the cover between each patient and make sure you adjust all the protective equipment, this” growing process “, evaluate it, adding in the same breath that it is a necessary evil. “It is sure that there is a lot of prevention and steps to follow, but it is very important. “
And when he arrived at the home, the operation decontamination is far from over ! In order to limit the risks of propagation, the care attendant follows a strict protocol. “I start to wash me hands, then I undressed and I put everything in the washer, lists there. After my shower, I still have to disinfect everything I’ve touched in arriving, as the door handles and my lunch box. “
Predestined for this job
We can say without too much to assume that Jonathan Grenier was destined to work in the health care network. The son of a nurse and a paramedic, he has no “what ifs” long before finding its way. “It is really a beautiful craft, and a profession important, he believes. My job is to be there for patients and to ensure their dignity : help to eat, wash, change… in Short, I ensure that they are well. “
Strong of its ten years of experience, to the individual beneficiaries, which is passed through the operating theatre and physiotherapy over the years, admits, however, find the current situation extremely difficult.
“It is hard to see [our patients] dropping like flies, alone, without their families, he points out. I saw a lady die of the COVID-19 in 24 hours : a day, she had no symptoms and the next day, she was dead. I’ve never seen it ; nobody has ever seen it. “