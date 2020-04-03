My witch beloved
Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The piece mounted by Édith Patenaude (left) and Sarah Berthiaume shows how fear can become contagious within a community.
“What was relevant at the moment ! “Initially, Sarah Berthiaume was hooked by the recurrent use and “wrong” of the expression ” witch hunt “. A metaphor misused by the detractors of the movement #MoiAussi to victimize the alleged assailants, men of power, while, historically, the persecuted were mostly women marginalized or educated, and threatening because the yoke of men. At the same time, we are witnessing a re-appropriation of a feminist witch. A figure that expresses today, ” the rebellion is positive, the dissent and the emancipation of women. As well as the intuitive knowledge, to which it gives its full power, ” said Édith Patenaude.
But, in re-reading the mythical room of Arthur Miller, written in 1953 to denounce the accusations of communism of mccarthyism, the two designers have realized how it sounded differently.
And they are confronted with ethical issues that are offensive to their sensibilities of contemporary women. First, how to mount, by 2020, this story where a man is the victim of denunciations misleading to teenage girls ?
It is the social responsibility “exciting” that responsibility now lies with each artist that comes up a classic : offer to see a vision of the world, believes the director.
“When it comes to the directory, one is faced with the fact that these works were written in a system of values of another time. This is not to condemn the authors, but [to recognize] that they are the product of their time. Except that as women, it’s been so long that it is depicted in a certain way that comes to a point of nausea. For me, it does more. “
The solution ? Try to make his vision manifests itself in an existing work, continuing Édith Patenaude. “Here, the challenge was great, because the piece is powerful. It is a thriller extraordinaire that deals with things that are very relevant : the mass hysteria, the control by fear, religion, and society that can become oppressive, and where the lack of education can lead to. But how do I emerge a new vision of these women in a way that is a little ratoureuse, witch [laughs] ? “
Post-truth
While tightening a lot the long room, Sarah Berthiaume has added two monologues of their own. Inspired by the novel by Maryse Condé I, Staggered witch…, she has made the black slave their spokesperson in the piece, in particular in order to insert a figure of witchcraft, in an account of the machinery of judicial which ultimately matters very little.
“His power comes from the idea of telling stories. His magical power is out of the room to give his commentary, which is a little bit like our point of view on this work. “This is illustrated by The witches of Salem : to force to tell a fiction, a falsehood, it becomes true and transforms the perception of the world.
“The room anchor this myth of the man who suffers false accusations and, therefore, of the danger inherent in the release of the women’s words. Speaking of Staggered, therefore, is to say : it was pretty told this story, she has transformed the reality. Now, it is necessary to act on the real, otherwise, in the telling of new stories. “
It goes without saying that this notion is really an echo of our era of post-truth. “It is a collective responsibility to try to disentangle the real from the fictitious, and this is done very badly now, adds Édith Patenaude. I do not want to put the blame on the politicians, but there is nothing like a population in fear to make her do anything. “
The piece shows the extent to which the fear can become contagious within a community. You have to admit that the production of Denise-Pelletier seems to unfortunately fall-to-point, with the panic that contaminates the planet at the same time as the virus.
The threat, also invisible, for the spell was also practical for Americans to 1692 that the COVID-19 is for us, reminds us of the author of’Antioch. “It was written in the Bible, so it was the truth. “And the puritans lived in a world that is extremely threatening.
“The characters are trying to survive, so they will accuse each other. And what is interesting is that they all do well, but each action leads to the worst. “
Anger
The original title, The Crucible, a term that can refer to “the container in which we heat the metal to purify it,” shows better the true nature of the narrative, underlines the adaptor. The protagonist, John Proctor, is going through trials to purify his soul after adultery and ” it ends up as a martyr “.
The witches are the ” functions playwriting to put this hero in value “. In fact, the female characters are archetypes, while the male characters are portrayed with nuance.
The author recalls that, while he wrote this play, Arthur Miller was trying to leave his wife for Marilyn Monroe. “Not difficult to project its relationship with the temptress, the youngest, who is going away from his family… “
In short, there is no shortage of elements which are to react with anger the duo well-tuned — they have toured together with the IShow. But by being aware of these issues, we can work on the scenes so as to show a different perspective, indicates Édith Patenaude. “We try to make visible what is invisible in scripture, but which are culturally, socially, in the relations between the characters. “
In particular by making noticeable the context stifling, and lower levels of violence suffered by young women at the time. Doubly subject to male power, the maid Abigail and the girls the origin of the false accusations of ” no possibility of self-expression “.
Surprises when dances are prohibited in the woods, they denounce in order to survive. “And all of a sudden, we started to listen to them. Then, it gives them power. “
The creative shall, therefore, in a subtle way with this delicate piece. The director prefers to trust to the intelligence of the audience : “We try to ensure that the show is not as black and white as what the story the Miller offers to be in areas of grey most troubling that you will encourage, I hope, to discuss what is good and evil in this story. “
The great darkness
On the aesthetic level, the production makes it sensible that the great austerity of the context. “The decor, it is a wall, not very high or wide, that protects them a little, but the light, in reality,” says Édith Patenaude. It is as if the characters were holding in a form of darkness. “This sobriety does not prevent a thorough investigation of the physical interactions between characters, the” body in its animalness “.
The witches is also a show about fear. This is not a thin case on stage, ” notes the director of 1984, which has already explored these areas oppressive. “This is demanding for the performers, they need to be in constant tension, in order to create an anxiety in the public by empathy. “
The production has done a lot of research to elicit genuine scares. “I love the fear in the theatre because it is a strong feeling. And the viewer, during this time, forgotten completely. It is totally connected to the action on stage. It also creates as a small crack that fact that after, you can enter in a better communication and have a real dialogue. “
The witches of Salem
Text : Arthur Miller. Translation and adaptation : Sarah Berthiaume. Directed by : Édith Patenaude. With Anna Beaupré Moulounda, Adrien Bletton, Luc Bourgeois, Stéphane Breton, Maude Boutin of St-Pierre, Larissa Corriveau, Alice Dorval, Eveline Gélinas, Nora Guerch, Emmanuelle Lussier-Martinez, Étienne Pilon and Mani Soleymanlou. At the théâtre Denise-Pelletier from 18 march to 15 April.