Myths about “the Chinese” were true? The expert showed Geely Emgrand 7 after six years of operation
“For some reason I feel sorry for the Chinese,” said the Explorer.
Every other motorist wonder what is happening with the Chinese machines after a few years of operation. Experienced expert decide to answer a question and showed Geely Emgrand 7 in six years of use.
First specialist said that the Geely Emgrand 7, 2013 issue is at the bottom of the Russian market, so how to buy a car for 210 thousand rubles, and in “luxury” configuration. “And if you look for cheaper then the maximum is 40 thousand” – he stressed.
Second, over the six years of operation, the compact car has not lost its attractive appearance and even start. However, the new KIA Rio 2020 model year, and Hyundai and Elantra will look more attractive, but more expensive.
However the appearance and integration is the main indicators of the quality of the machine. According to the expert, the main goal of the test drive was to find out how safe a Geely Emgrand 7, which has won the confidence of the Russians six years ago.
In the end he found that since 2013, compact car never plastered but only painted around the perimeter of the body. No wonder that “Chinese” are known for their tendency to rust, as the products of “AVTOVAZ”. With the new “LADA Grant” is the same as the new “Emgrand”.
At first glance it may seem that the myths about “the Chinese” were true, but it’s not. Even Geely Emgrand 7 and was painted on all sides, but nowhere to chipping and cracking.
Thus in six years the “Chinese” there are a lot more “Goodies” than in the new LADA Granta. “The steering wheel is adjustable in all directions, air conditioning, electric Windows, heated rear window, and the working hydraulics and the handbrake,” concluded the Explorer.