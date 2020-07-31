N. Scotia: the shooter had installed compartments to hide weapons
Wortman has been killed by police in a service station, 19 April, 13 hours after the start of his killing spree.
Michael Tutton
The Canadian Press
HALIFAX — The killer of the province of Nova Scotia had built secret compartments in their homes and converted assets in a significant amount of liquidity before moving on to the act, confirmed that the RCMP investigators, on Thursday.
However, they have not been able to corroborate a testimony that Gabriel Wortman had already committed murder and burned body before the massacre occurred in April
The excavations carried out at the residence burned the killer to Portapique did not find evidence to support these claims.
Wortman has killed 22 people in the 18 to 19 April in the centre and north of Nova Scotia.
A witness was told that the killer was also a drug dealer, but the RCMP has found no evidence to support these allegations.
“This is the only witness who indicated that the shooter was actively and recently involved in the importation and trafficking of drugs, said the RCMP, by way of a press release. Among the approximately 700 witnesses interviewed, no other person, including relatives of the shooter, has not provided similar information.”
Investigators have confirmed that the killer had arranged secret compartments in his home in Dartmouth. They recognized that there was without doubt that of Portapique, who has been burned from the inside out during the slaughter.
“Investigators have confirmed that, in his home in Dartmouth, the shooter had built spaces that seemed designed to hide articles. According to some information, these spaces would have been built to hide firearms,” wrote the RCMP.
The RCMP also reported that the e-mails of the killer revealed that he had
withdrew funds from his personal investments and his bank accounts
“The shooter has converted its investments and withdrew the money in cash because he believed that, because of the current pandemic, its assets would be better protected if he had been in his possession. A substantial sum of cash has been found on the property burned to the shooter, at Portapique, which corroborates the withdrawal of funds before the 18 April, which had been disclosed previously.”
The RCMP has also confirmed that Wortman had bought weapons in the United States. Another firearm was illegally obtained in Canada.
“We continue to investigate the transactions of firearms made by the shooter or any other person. Therefore, we cannot say more in this regard for the moment.”
The police also reported that Wortman traveled frequently to Maine to visit relations.
Wortman has been killed by police in a service station in Enfield, Nova Scotia, 19 April, 13 hours after the start of his killing spree.
OTTAWA DID NOT want A PUBLIC INQUIRY, ACCORDING to A MINISTER
The minister of Justice of Nova Scotia maintains that it has lobbied in private on the Ottawa for the holding of a public inquiry into federal-provincial slaughter of April, a proposal that federal officials would have first rejected.
According to Mark Furey, it is for this reason that his government had first rallied to the “independent review committee”, which is less stringent, announced last week. This decision, as soon widely criticized in Nova Scotia, has been cancelled Tuesday, to be replaced by a commission of public inquiry joint in good and due form, with the powers to compel witnesses.
Met after a cabinet meeting in Halifax on Thursday, the minister Furey explained that his government was particularly concerned that Ottawa is involved in a joint process. As the federal government did not want a public inquiry, the provincial government has agreed, in default, the principle of an “independent review”, he said. According to Mr. Furey, the discussions have involved the federal minister of public Safety, Bill Blair and his senior officials.
Since it was announced, last Thursday, the “independent review committee” spouse had been criticized by the relatives of the victims, who felt that this process would not provide as much transparency and legal weight that a commission of inquiry, which has the power to hold public hearings and compel witnesses to speak under oath and to produce documents.
Then, on Tuesday, five members of parliament the federal liberals of Nova Scotia – half of the liberal caucus in this province – have publicly challenged the decision of their own government. This is where the minister Furey wrote that his government also wanted a public inquiry joint. A few hours later, the minister Blair announced the change of direction.
But it was the first time we heard the provincial government to prefer a public inquiry. After the cabinet meeting Thursday, prime minister Stephen McNeil did not respond directly when asked why he had not told the population what type of investigation he wanted to – a question which proved to be a sensitive point for the victims ‘ families.
“We thought that a review would achieve this goal: families have expressed a point of view very different,” he said.
Earlier this week, the prime minister McNeil has apologized to the families of the victims for the dilly-dallying on the form of the investigation on the killing spree that had left 22 dead on 18 and 19 April last. Michael MacDonald, The canadian Press