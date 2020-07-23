N95 masks: complaints to the CNESST
According to the trade unions to the FIQ and the FIQP, it is the turn of the Fédération de la santé et des services sociaux (FSSS-CSN) to address the directive of the public health authorities, which limit the port’s mask N95 interventions in specific health facilities.
A dozen local unions of the FSSS-CSN file these days a complaint to the standards Commission, equity, health and safety in the workplace (CNESST), asking that all employees of the health network to carry the mask N95 in order to be better protected during the pandemic of COVID-19.
The INSPQ recommends that currently the port mask N95 in medical procedures generating aerosols, such as intubation and suctioning of secretions in a patient with a tracheostomy. According to the INSPQ, the mask procedure is sufficient for the realization of other interventions, since the SARS-CoV-2 is spread primarily by droplets and by contact.
In their complaint, the unions consider it ” surprising that the INSPQ recommends that, in almost all situations, the wearing of a mask procedure, though there is scientific uncertainty about the mode of transmission and that there is a real possibility that it would be by aerosol. “
Two weeks ago, 239 scientists from 32 countries have published an article asking the world health Organization (WHO) to recognize the potential of air-borne transmission of the coronavirus. The result of this output, the WHO has accepted this risk.
“More than 13,000 people have been infected in the health care network, reminds the president of the FSSS-CSN), Jeff Begley. It is necessary to look at how it is done and find the best way to make sure it doesn’t happen again during a possible second wave. “
In case of doubt, the precautionary principle should apply until there was a consensus on the mode of transmission of the virus, ” said Jeff Begley. It invokes article 51 of the Law on health and safety in the workplace, which provides that ” the employer must take the measures necessary to protect the health and ensure the safety and the physical integrity of the worker “.
Jeff Begley recalls that of the workers died from the COVID-19 — 7 of its members are dead. “The CNESST must take leadership in this folder,” he says.
Two weeks ago, the FIQ and the FIQP have asked the superior Court to invalidate the order of the national director of public health regarding the wearing of respiratory protective equipment and eye.
This order of June 8, last limit the use of N95 masks, ” which reduces the measures for breathing protection in the nursing staff instead of the improving “, say the unions, which represent nurses, nursing assistants, respiratory therapists and perfusionists ‘ clinical health networks-public and private.