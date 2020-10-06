The forward will return to the millionaire venue next Friday to play a friendly against Gallardo's team with Newell's, his other great love. The intention is that the duel takes place during 90 minutes and does not have a television broadcast.

Ignacio Scocco returns to River, at least for a few hours. Newell's , in their social networks, reported that next Friday they will play a friendly with the Millionaire, at the property of Marcelo Gallardo's team, and many fans had tears. Nacho's return will take place 121 days after his dismissal from Núñez's club .

ADVERTISEMENT

https://twitter.com/RiverPlate/status/1313587176924418049?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

The 35-year-old striker is sweet as he converted in the two games Kudelka's team played : Unión and Rafaela . For the band it will be the second test after the tie at three with San Lorenzo last Saturday. The intention is that the duel takes place during 90 minutes and does not have a television broadcast.

El Millonario has five summoned to the different teams to play the Qualifiers: Franco Armani and Gonzalo Montiel (Argentina), Nicolás De la Cruz (Uruguay), Paulo Díaz (Chile) and Robert Rojas (Paraguay). Tomorrow, before training, new swabs will be made for the closing of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores against the Quito League , on October 20.

https://twitter.com/CANOBoficial/status/1313588250133569537?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

Newell's, meanwhile, will have another friendly match next Tuesday against Sarmiento de Junín , at the Parque de la Independencia stadium in Rosario and the following Friday will play another practice match as a visitor to Unión , at the Estadio 15 de Abril, in the city of Santa Fe.