The Spanish tennis player analyzed his pass to the Roland Garros semifinals and highlighted the level of the Argentine tennis player.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal qualified to play the semi-finals of Roland Garros after defeating the young Italian Jannik Sinner and spoke of his next rival: the Argentine Diego Schwartzman .

“It is a challenge to play with Diego . If I lost against him it is because he is playing well. And he won an incredible match against one of the best players in the world, without a doubt, and especially on his surface (Dominic Thiem) . He arrives with confidence: finalist in Rome and now semifinal at Roland Garros. He beat me there and that is a plus of confidence for him in our confrontation , “said the Spaniard when recalling his match at the Masters 1000 in Rome.

He added: “I am aware of that and I will try to give as much as possible. Be aggressive and try something different from what I did in Rome . It is a matter of being ready. I have two days to improve and that is what I will do.”