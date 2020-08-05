Nadal has turned its back on Us International
“The situation is very complicated throughout the world, the case of COVID-19 increase, it seems that we have no control,” wrote Nadal on Twitter.
August 4, 2020 18h04
Howard Fendrich
Associated Press
NEW YORK — The Spaniard Rafael Nadal will not participate in International tennis to the United States because of the outbreak of coronavirus, pausing so his chances of matching Roger Federer for the greatest number of triumphs in singles in Grand Slam tournaments.
Nadal, defending champion at Flushing Meadows, explained the decision in a series of tweets, written in Spanish and in English, on Tuesday.
“The situation is very complicated throughout the world, the case of COVID-19 increase, it seems that we have no control,” wrote Nadal.
In explaining his action to impasse on the tournament, which was scheduled to start on 31 August in New York, the Spanish 34-year-old said that it was a decision he never wanted to take. However, it has come to the conclusion that it was preferable not to travel.
The Australian Ash Barty, the first player in the world, has already announced his decision not to participate in the tournament this summer.
For the moment, the Canadian Bianca Andreescu, defending champion of the women’s singles, is part of the tentative list of players and players enrolled in the competition, unveiled on Tuesday.
The Montreal Leylah Annie Fernandez, 118th in the world, is the only other Canadian entered on the preliminary list of women’s singles.
Williams, a six-time champion at Flushing Meadows, is also part of the list, as the Romanian Simona Halep and the American Sofia Kenin, champion of the Australian open earlier in the year 2020.
In addition, four Canadians have announced their intention to participate in part of the men’s singles, including the Quebec Félix Auger-Aliassime, the 20th best player in the world.
The others are Ontario’s Denis Shapovalov (16th) and Milos Raonic (30th), as well as Vasek Pospisil (93rd place), British Columbia.
The activities of the professional leagues of tennis have been suspended from the month of march due to the outbreak of the COVID-19, up to the presentation of a first women’s tournament official this week in Palermo, Italy.
The first men’s tournament of the ATP to be held later in the month of August.
The Omnium de Madrid cancelled
The announcement of Nadal occurred shortly after officials of the us Open in Madrid in September, had cancelled the tournament because of the pandemic.
“We know that the timing reduces is very unconventional this year after a four-month break without a match,” said Nadal on Twitter.
“I understand and I am grateful for the efforts invested to ensure that it could work.”
In a dramatic final last year, Nadal defeated the Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5, 6-3, 5-7, 4-6, 6-4 in four hours 50 minutes.
For Nadal, it was a fourth triumph International of the United States, and a 19th triumph at a Grand Slam tournament, one less than Federer.
As a result of two operations on the right knee done earlier this year, Federer had already announced that he did not participate in the International United States.