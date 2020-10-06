The 12-time Roland Garros winner, he had no trouble getting past the quarter-finals. He won 7-6, 6-4 and 6-1, and will have to face Peque next Friday.

The Spanish Rafael Nadal qualified this Tuesday to play the semifinals of Roland Garros for the thirteenth time in his career, after defeating the young Italian Jannik Sinner 7-6 (4), 6-4 and 6-1 in his hundredth game in Paris , in 2 hours and 49 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

The number 2 of the ranking will be measured by a place in the final against Argentine Diego Schwartzman , a frequent victim but who acted as executioner in the last precedent between the two in the recent quarter of the Masters 1000 in Rome . It is true that the manacorí came for almost seven months without officially competing.

Schwartzman played five hours against Dominic Thiem but went to rest early. It remains to be seen how Rafa physically recovers at 34 years old and with eight games behind him since March. The positive is that he will not play again until Friday.

https://twitter.com/rolandgarros/status/1313622286319091715?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw [/ embed]

The Spaniard accumulates a total of 100 games played, with a balance of 98 victories among which stand out the 77 achieved without having given up a single set. To put the merit of this astronomical number in context, it is necessary to remember that Djokovic or Roger Federer have won fewer matches in the Parisian Grand Slam than those achieved by the Balearic in straight sets.