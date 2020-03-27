Nadezhda Babkina shared a rare photo with a young lover
The hope of Babkina has recently turned 70 years, but few people can believe – the singer not just looks young for her age, but leads an active life, tours, stands and engaged in creativity.
Also Nadezhda Babkina is an example for many women that after 60 years of personal life can still bubble up. In proof of these words, the artist has posted on his page in Instagram rare joint frame with the young lover Eugene Gore.
View this post on Instagram
With Eugene @evgeni_gor in the dance are dancing! Photo: @george_mur
A post shared by Nadezhda Babkina (@ngbabkina) on
Despite the age difference, apparently, between couples all the great.
“With Eugene in the dance whirl”, signed the Babkin.
Fans could not pass up this photo and started to shower Babkina and her lover with compliments.
“Beautiful and happy”, “Beautiful couple, be happy”, “well Done Nadya! Live for today and all the best to you”, “Forever young!”, “Babkin cool”, “Be happy, you are very beautiful, remain so vigorous a long, long time,” wished the subscribers.