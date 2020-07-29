Nadia, a Butterfly on the big screen in Quebec
Katerine Savard plays the main role.
Share
July 29, 2020 9h21
Share
Nadia, a Butterfly on the big screen in Quebec
Stéphanie Morin
The Press
Nadia, a Butterfly, the only canadian film selected for the official selection of Cannes 2020, will be presented to the poster of cinemas across Quebec, effective September 18.
The second feature of filmmaker originally from Quebec Pascal Plant is planted in the world of competitive swimming ; two swimmers to the olympic Katerine Savard (in the title role) and Ariane Mainville, besides the distribution, like the actor Pierre-Yves Cardinal.
The film follows the last moments of competition, Nadia, swimmer, butterfly-high-level. Proven by a life of sacrifice, gnawed by doubts and confusion, the woman of 23 years old will have to overcome many tragedies and at the dawn of his retirement from the sport. Most importantly, it will leave in search of his true identity, away from the pools and the adrenaline of the competition.
The film, directed and scripted by Pascal Plante (himself a former swimmer of the highest caliber), will also be distributed in France in the spring of 2021.