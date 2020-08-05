Nadia, Butterfly opening of the Festival of cinema of Quebec city
A scene from <em>Nadia, Butterfly</em>, which will be presented in world premiere at the opening of the Festival of cinema of Quebec city (FCVQ), on 14 September.
Nadia, Butterfly opening of the Festival of cinema of Quebec city
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
After being a part of the official selection of the Cannes film Festival this year, the second feature film from Quebec’s Pascal Plante, Nadia, Butterfly, will be presented in world premiere at the opening of the Festival of cinema of Quebec city (FCVQ), on 14 September.
The film will be released in cinemas two days later.
Nadia, Butterfly showcases for the first time on the big screen the swimmer Katerine Savard, a medallist at the olympic Games in Rio in 2016. The film explores the reality of an athlete who chooses to move away from his sport.
In this context of a pandemic, the film will be seen on a platform in line with the FCVQ will unveil soon.
“Sessions in classrooms are also considered, according to the development of the recommendations of the Direction de la santé publique de la Capitale-Nationale”, had also advised the organisers in a press release.
Nadia, Butterfly, Pascal Plant opening film of the FCVQ 2020 from FCVQ on Vimeo.