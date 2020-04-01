Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes gave a home photo shoot

Loving eyes, hugs and kisses.

Popular Ukrainian artist Nadia Dorofeeva, which was previously shown as bathes in the bathroom, has published a romantic photo shoot with her husband Vladimir Dantes.

While in Ukraine quarantine, representatives of show-business fun in different ways. So, the star the couple showed how they both spend time in prison.

The girl published a series of delicate shots that I liked her fantm.

“Creativity + quarantine = ♥ it’s amazing. The real and honest photoshoot web Cam!!))” – wrote Dorofeeva in the social network.

Creativity + quarantine = ♥ it’s amazing. The real and honest photoshoot web Cam!!)) ⠀ @kate_kondratieva – thanks for the mood and the pictures! ⠀ Mocked with @vladimirdantes ) Special project @mozgientertainment @elle_ukraine 💥

