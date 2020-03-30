Nadia Dorofeeva showed intimate photo with her husband

March 30, 2020

Надя Дорофеева показала интимные фото с мужем

Ukrainian singer Nadya Dorofeeva showed racy photos with her husband Vladimir Dantes. The footage appeared on the page stars in Instagram.

The footage Dorofeeva and Dantes imprinted in clothes from flax. A couple kiss at the camera, basking and fooling around in bed. The stars also hugged in the stairwell.

In comments Dorofeev wrote that it was their “most real and honest photoshoot” taken with the webcam. The singer also noted that creativity plus quarantine still love.

