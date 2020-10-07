The Argentine tennis player will go for a place in the final this Thursday against Iga Swiatek, a 19-year-old Polish player, currently 54th in the WTA ranking, who surpassed the Italian Martina Trevisan.

The Polish Iga Swiatek qualified this Tuesday at Roland Garros for the first time in her career for the semifinals of a Grand Slam, by defeating the Italian Martina Trevisan 6-3 and 6-1 in one hour and 18 minutes, so it will be Argentina's rival Nadia Podoroska for a spot in the final.

The 19-year-old player, 54th in the ranking, who entered the quarterfinals after defeating the Romanian Simona Halep , the number one favorite, was far superior to her rival, who, like Podoroska , came from the previous phase. With the elimination of Trevisan , Podoroska, 131 in the world , remains the only tennis player from the qualifying phase to reach the semi-finals at Roland Garros.

In her second participation in a great, the first in four years, Argentina is breaking barriers after winning the Ukrainian Elina Svitolina , third favorite, 6-2 and 6-4, which guarantees her to enter the 'top-50 '. Swiatek already reached the quarter-finals last year in Paris.