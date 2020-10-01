Nahuel Santos presented “Mariposas y Mareo”, his long-awaited new single
The Argentine singer-songwriter appears again on the scene with a fresh and renewed sound, with the depth in his lyrics that has characterized him since the beginning.
Nahuel Santos launched his single “Mariposas y Mareo” in all digital stores. In this a new stage of his career, of constant search and new sounds, after his album “Soñar, Soñar” , the Argentine singer-songwriter appears again on the scene with a fresh and renewed sound, with the depth in his lyrics that characterized from the beginning.
“This issue is the beginning of a journey, it finds me standing in a different way, the quarantine forced me to rethink to meet myself from another side. I had two options, to stay locked up at home regretting the tour that I couldn't do, or to take a clean and jerk to start something new with more strength. I chose the second, and I am very happy with the result, “said the artist.
“Mariposas y Mareo” was produced together with Mauro Maquillan in the framework of his quarantine, and arises from the constant search and evolution of Nahuel Santos who, song after song, is achieving a place of his own within the Argentine music scene.
The young musician has shared the stage with great national and international artists such as Ricardo Montaner, Ricardo Arjona, Pablo Alborán, David Bisbal, Sin Bandera, Franco Devita, Manuel Carrasco, Sergio Dalma, Abel Pintos, Axel, among others. In addition, he composed together with Diego Torres “One Hundred Years of Solitude” , a video that starred with Mica Vicciconte.
Nahuel made concerts and promotional tours in Mexico, Cuba and Spain. The success of his first singles reached the big screen to set telenovela love stories to music: he set the scenes of Fabián Vena and Paula Morales to music in “Somos Familia” and in the telenovela “Golpe Al Corazón”, both hits on Telefe.
His first solo album “Here I Am” and the shows that accompanied his tour earned him a nomination for the Estrella De Mar as Best Music Show. Today Nahuel Santos consolidates his career with each conquest and prepares to present his new song.