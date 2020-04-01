Named plant that reduces pressure and protects against cancer
Despite the fact that the artichoke is often called a vegetable, in fact it is the unopened Bud of the plant Cynara scolymus. This plant has been used for centuries due to its potential therapeutic properties.
Purported benefits include reduction in blood sugar levels and improve digestion.
120 grams of artichoke contains:
• 25% of the daily value of vitamin C;
• 24% of the daily value of vitamin K;
• 6% of the daily value of thiamine;
• 5% of the daily value of Riboflavin;
• 7% of the daily value of Niacin;
• 11% daily value of vitamin B6;
• 22% daily value of folic acid;
• 9% of the daily value of iron;
• 19% daily value of magnesium;
• 12% of the daily value of phosphorus;
• 14% of the daily value of potassium;
• 6% of the daily value of calcium;
• 6% of the daily value of zinc.
Artichoke contains large amount of fiber, vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
Lowers bad cholesterol
Artichoke extract may have a positive effect on cholesterol levels. Studies have shown that daily consumption of the extract for six weeks leads to a decrease in the level of bad cholesterol by 22.9%. Moreover, regular consumption of artichoke can boost the level of good cholesterol.
Helps regulate blood pressure
Scientists still do not know why the artichoke extract also lowers blood pressure. However, daily use of artichoke helps to regulate blood pressure. Presumably the cause of this is high potassium and the ability of the plant to dilate the blood vessels.
Useful for liver health
Artichoke extract can protect your liver from damage and promote growth of new tissue. It also increases the production of bile, which helps to remove harmful toxins from the liver. It is expected that protective properties of artichoke is due to the high content of antioxidants.
Useful for the digestive system
Artichoke is a good source of fiber, which helps to maintain the health of the digestive system and promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria. Artichoke extract can also ease the symptoms of indigestion, such as bloating, nausea and heartburn.
Improves the symptoms of irritable bowel syndrome
Irritable bowel syndrome is a condition that affects the digestive system and may cause abdominal pain, cramping, diarrhea, bloating, constipation and flatulence.
Helps to reduce blood sugar levels
Artichoke and artichoke extract can help reduce blood sugar levels. However, to confirm this fact requires additional studies.
Has anti-cancer properties
Studies have shown that eating artichoke may help to slow the development and spread of cancer.