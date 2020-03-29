Named products that will help keep youth

Названы продукты, которые помогут сохранить молодость

Quality care, healthy lifestyle, genetics and proper drinking regime can prolong youth and maintain the skin in good shape.

What products should I use to stay young writes Cosmopolitan.

Avocado

Avocado contains unsaturated fats in a particular form, by which they easily penetrate the cell membranes, protecting their DNA from aggressive environmental influences.

Pumpkin seeds

Due to the high content of zinc, sulfur, vitamin E and omega-3 can reduce wrinkles and even smooth out scars, post-acne scars. There they need to be raw, not toasted.

Fatty fish

Omega-3 contained in fatty sea fish, tend to attract and hold moisture in the skin cells, which subsequently can help to smooth fine and wrinkles.

Mussels

They have a lot of selenium, which positively affects the synthesis of elastin in the epidermis, improves skin turgor and well condenses.

Legumes

Collagen fibers of the skin are composed of amino acids protein products. These fibers provide us with a clear oval face and protect the skin from age-related sagging.

Homemade tomato

Tomatoes have powerful cellular protection, similar to SPF factor.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C helps the skin to regenerate and renew itself independently. He is in spinach, sweet peppers, broccoli, strawberries, papaya and oranges.

