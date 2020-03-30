Named the diseases that can be cured tomatoes
The tomato is a vegetable growing in our country, also known as the tomato. This is one of the most produced and consumed foods in the world, and it is eaten in different ways: sauce, puree, diced, canned, etc. the Vegetable has low calories, because it contains mostly water and carbohydrates. It is also a great source of minerals such as potassium and magnesium, and also contains vitamin B1, B2, B5 and C and lycopene (an antioxidant). Experts in the field of food engineering to explain what its nutritional qualities make it ideal for fighting and preventing certain diseases.
1. Prevents heart attacks
This is one of the 10 most common causes of death in the world and our country. In our country, more than 27% of the economically active population dies of a heart attack, and yet 90% of this condition can be prevented. According to the survey, conducted in Finland, men with a high level of antioxidant lycopene reduces the risk of heart attack by 55%. According to statistics, raw tomatoes have a lower concentration of lycopene than those that have been cooked or heat-treated.
2. Parkinson’s
This state is the second most common cause of neurodegenerative disease and, according to (who), about 40 million people suffer from it, 30% of which are undiagnosed. In Russia the disease affects half a million people over the age of 60 and is more common in men.
A study published in the journal “Annals of Neurology”, proves that both tomatoes and peppers can reduce the likelihood of suffering from this evil, mainly due to the lycopene present in both products.
3. Saves from cancer!
Its high level of lycopene is extremely effective in preventing prostate cancer, one of the most common types in men. Researchers from Harvard University explain that the weekly consumption of tomato sauce helps to avoid the development of this cancer by 30%. Tomato fiber allows the lycopene to be fixed in the tissues, preventing the development of cancer cells.
It turns out that it also can prevent other cancers, such as ovarian cancer and those associated with the digestive system: mouth, throat, esophagus, pancreas, colon and rectum.
4. Tomatoes fight heart disease
According to a study of tufts University, USA, long-term consumption of tomatoes reduces the chance of getting sick in old age heart disease by 25%.