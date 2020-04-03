Named things which can not be touched in public places
Don’t forget to wash your hands thoroughly after you touch something on this list.
In connection with the spread of the coronavirus, it is important to monitor themselves and not to touch anything in public places. Especially some items.
Handle tap
You turn the water on with dirty hands after visiting the toilet. Turn it off already clean fingers, taking back the microbes that left. Besides, imagine how many people a day does the same thing. Try to turn off the water using paper towels.
Hand dryers
It’s a real hotbed of bacteria. To them generally better suited. In the dryer gets the polluted air of a public toilet, and it is then blown out to you on his hands. Inside the dryer very quickly breed bacteria.
Soap dispenser
A click on the dispenser immediately after using the toilet, not rinsing hands with water, and therefore, it is a lot of germs.
Elevator push button
Research suggests that Elevator buttons in public areas may contain more germs than toilets. Sometimes before the desired floor is difficult to get up the stairs, and wipe the buttons before clicking will not work. So my or desinfiziert hands after he used the lift.
Door handles
To the handles and grab handles and railings all touch, and not the fact that clean hands. By the way, scientists have found that the coronavirus lives in steel and plastic for up to three days.
Fortunately, in many public places are equipped with sliding or revolving doors that can and can’t touch.
Wall
In public places the walls are covered with huge number of various bacteria that is distributed to all visitors. It is easy to guess that the wash walls are extremely rare, but because it is better for them not even to lean on.
Of course, few people specifically touching the floor in public places and especially in the toilets. But it is also important don’t to put a bag, because the bacteria will immediately move to its surface. If there is no hook to hang, hold the bag on the shoulder or the neck. So much safer.