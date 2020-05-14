Narcotic drugs and prohibited weapons: arrests in Lévis
14 may 2020 10: 08
The canadian Press
LEVIS – a man and A woman of Lévis have been arrested after the police have grabbed a significant amount of drugs and prohibited weapons.
The police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL) believes that his operation will eliminate a point of sale of narcotics supplied to dealers on the territory of Lévis.
The 27 year old woman and the 29-year old man were arrested on Tuesday. The investigation began early last month, following information received from the public.
The searches resulted in the seizure of 58 000 tablets suspected to be methamphetamine, a total of 2.3 kilograms of substances suspected to be cocaine, 271 grams of cannabis resin, brass knuckles, and a weapon to electrical impulses
After investigation, the young woman has been released without condition. As regards the 29-year old man, he could face several charges; nonetheless, it has been released and the matter will be referred to an attorney.