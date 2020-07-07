Narcotics to Lévis: warrants of arrest against Jean-Philippe Turmel
7 July 2020 11h29
Narcotics to Lévis: warrants of arrest against Jean-Philippe Turmel
The canadian Press
LÉVIS – police are searching for a young man who took the key of the fields after having received a release in the wake of his arrest during a major counter-narcotics operation conducted last may 12 at Levis.
Since his release, Jean-Philippe Turmel, aged 28 years, has been the subject of two arrest warrants. The police Department of the City of Lévis (SPVL), which has been unable to locate it, therefore, requested the assistance of the public in order to capture the resident of Lévis.
During the operation of the 12 may, the police had seized 58 000 tablets suspected to be methamphetamine, a total of 2.3 kilograms of substances suspected to be cocaine, 271 grams of cannabis resin, a pistol to electrical impulses, and a sum of a little more than 481 000 $.
