Narusova has accused Sobchak and Bogomolov drunkenness quarantined
TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak and her husband, Director Konstantin Bogomolov, observe self-imposed isolation, out of the house live in the social network.
Fans learned gentle family nickname of journalist Konstantin calling her ILSA, and that she is a good mistress. According to the wife, it perfectly roasts the buckwheat heat chicken on tobacco and cares about him. All was quiet and cute, but later on the air joined the mother Sobchak, Senator Lyudmila Narusova.
She immediately began berating the young people for drunkenness, as the table they adorned by a bottle of spirits.
“Yes, why are you so stupid that you can’t the air hook!!! This is because you are drunk! On the table a bottle, well done, live! Better than Plato show me!” mom said the presenter in Instagram.
Sobchak and Bogomolov listened to terrible mom and mother-in-law, not interrupting and calming.
Family “showdown” of two generations live made fans melt.
Earlier, Lyudmila Narusova was in the hospital with a suspected coronavirus, but the diagnosis was not confirmed, doctors diagnosed her with pneumonia. Now she is at home treatment.