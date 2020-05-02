NASCAR will resume its season on may 17, closed
The revised schedule for the NASCAR only goes to the end of may and has two races on Wednesday, granting the wish of many supporters.
April 30, 2020
Updated may 1, 2020 to 0h53
Jenna Fryer
Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, North Carolina — The series NASCAR announced Thursday that it would resume its season closed on the 17th of may next, at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina.
The Cup Series will compete in three other races in the space of 10 days. The first two will take place at Darlington, more old oval circuit.
NASCAR joins the UFC as the first major sport to announce a return date but official since the pandemic COVID-19 has forced the north american sports to suspend their activities in mid-march.
The track of Charlotte will host then the Coca-Cola 600 on the 24th, marking the 60th consecutive race. The oldest racing series in NASCAR will be presented at the end of the week of Memorial Day in the United States. The tour of Concord will present a race three days later.
Racing series, Xfinity and trucks will also be played on the two tracks.
NASCAR has issued security guidelines in line with those of the Centres for prevention and disease control (CDC), including social distancing and personal protective equipment.
The series had suspended its activities on march 13, after having played four of its 36 races. Relying on the revenue of the contracts of tv and its sponsors, the series had promised to complete its calendar. The race calendar does not currently contain tracks in the vicinity of Charlotte, where is based the series, and in States where the déconfinement has been initiated.
Most of the stables are returned to work this week, with staff reduced, or shifts separate. Now that the series has officially relaunched its activities, the teams will prepare the cars for the two tracks.
Although Florida and Texas had prompted the series to compete in events in these States behind closed doors, the NASCAR does not currently set the racing programme in different places requiring travel by plane or even the rental of hotel rooms.
“The NASCAR will make its return in an environment that will ensure the safety of our drivers and people in the community,” wrote the leaders of the series in a note sent to the stables on Thursday.