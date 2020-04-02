“Nasty case” Nastya Kamenskikh said, why not wearing a wedding ring
Well-known Ukrainian artist Nastya Kamensky prefers not to wear a ring for the reason that she is repeatedly faced with the theft of my jewelry on the gigs.
As you know, no Nastia Kamenskih rings often became subjects of rumors and discussions of the curious and indifferent fans, because many of them assumed that the singer there are some problems in family life.
Only recently Nastya Kamensky took part in the popular show “super intuition”, a rival which became a humorist Igor Lastochkin, which she admitted that the lack of a ring due to the unwillingness to lose it, because sometimes it is happening during the performances.
“I don’t usually wear rings, even a wedding ring. Because there were cases when at a concert of lean, standing on stage, hands dipped into the crowd, greet. And then,” – said Nastya Kamensky.
About the unpleasant parts of the tour, the singer mentioned at the time when she was guessing the profession of the stranger, which is hidden in a box with holes.
The rules of the show are provided so that guests stuck my hand in and searched for a clue, by which might be able to guess the category. It was then that Nastya Kamensky and decided to remove the ring that, apparently, not to lose it under the conditions of the job.
It is known that Potap and Nastya Kamensky married 23 may and the ceremony they held on the territory of Kyiv region. Directly before the wedding about their relationship almost was not, as the artists hid this information from the eyes of the curious public.