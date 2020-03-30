Nastya Kamensky amused music “quarantine” a sketch at home (video)
Nastya even during the quarantine, preparing musical surprises
Nastya Kamensky actively supports and motivates their followers and anyone who follows the home mode in conditions of quarantine. The singer has already spent the atmospheric musical evening “NKкарантинник” showed by example how you can spend the day quarantined in the new issue NKblog and regularly on his page in Instagram live sport training for its users. This time the artist in 5 languages appealed to his fans in creative musical sketch about the quarantine.
“Friends, I realize that harder to stick to home mode, but now it is very necessary. It is important to protect yourself and your family and of course, keeping a positive wave,” – commented Nastya Kamensky.
Musical sketch NK recorded in 5 languages: Ukrainian, Russian, English, Spanish, and Turkish, which appeared not just. The track “Elefante”, which after the release of the conquered radio waves in the United States, Canada and Mexico, has long been ranked first major music charts of Turkey.
Recall that sports training along with NK for the duration of the quarantine regularly on the social network Instagram live, to join the occupation can be anyone.