Nastya Kamensky explained why not wearing a wedding ring
Ukrainian artists Nastya Kamensky and Potap – young family. However, the singer increasingly began to notice a wedding ring. To avoid the emergence of rumors about the breakup of a couple, the singer decided to give an explanation.
Nastya took part in the show New channel “super intuition”, where she explained why on her finger you rarely see a wedding ring. As it turned out, this is due to one unpleasant fact.
“I don’t usually wear rings, even a wedding, – confessed the actress. – Because there were cases when at a concert of lean, standing on stage, hands dipped into the crowd, greet. And then get them as rings anymore!”.
We will remind that Nastya Kamensky and Potap officially registered their relationship in October 2018. In may last year, the lovers played a magnificent wedding near Kiev, where were invited all the “cream” of show business.