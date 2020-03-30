Nastya Kamensky read a rap in five languages
The artist has released a track about the quarantine and took the clip home.
Despite all the disadvantages of quarantine in the Ukraine, he still helps us learn more about the stars of show business, which publish sports training, online-concerts, share literature and not only.
Thus, it became known that the insulation opens new talents and that there is evidence — Novi track Nastya Kamenskih LA CUARENTENA | the QUARANTINE in which the actress read out a rap.
The singer has published a video, shot on site on his page on Instagram and said that in this way wanted to raise the mood of the fans.
Note that the author of the words for new products became the husband of actress — Alex Potapenko (Potapov).
“I understand that every day to adhere to home treatment more difficult, but it is very important! Protect yourself and your loved ones. And keep a positive attitude.⠀ This video I want to support you and cheer you on! And show that now too you can spend time interesting and useful! Develop, communicate, and sport sport sport. Tune into good vibes only. Stay home & cuídense”, – I wrote to NK under the video.
