Nastya Kamensky was a sport battle with his coach
And you can repeat the exercise Nastya Kamensky?
Quarantine 2020 in Ukraine significantly influenced the lives of Ukrainians. Limited mobility was everything, including the stars. In order to stay in shape and good mood, Nastya Kamensky and her coach Andrei Khomitsky held a sports battle.
Nastya and Andrey played sports at special yoga mats at home. No additional equipment for the classes they need. Coach and Cindy was doing the bar, sit-UPS, crunches, and others. After Andrew posted his battle with Kamensky in the network.
“That was our battle with Nastya Kamenskikh! For all who could not join at the appointed time, post the full version in my Instagram account”, wrote Andrew Khomitsky on your channel.
In principle, you too can repeat this exercise.