Natalka Denisenko again wearing a wedding dress: We had planned a Grand celebration
Yesterday, April 1, stellar wife Natalka Denisenko and Andrei Fedinec celebrated the third anniversary of marriage.
In a difficult period of quarantine, when positive emotions are very necessary, the couple decided not to abandon the celebration, and celebrated just the two of us at home. On his page in Instagram Natalka Denisenko posted some shots where she’s in a wedding dress on the bed at home with her husband.
Today we have with Andrew Fedynich anniversary unforgettable Maldives Weddings. We planned a Grand celebration, and there was a quarantine, but he can’t stop us!
Natalka Denisenko and Andrei Fedinec / instagram.com/natalka_denisenko. 3 years ago the star of the show “the Saga” which will soon show channel “Ukraine” Natalka Denisenko and actor Andrey Fedinec got married in the Maldives. It turns out that the idea to hold the ceremony on the island belonged to the man. And all because Natalka couldn’t determine the format of the celebration.
Natalka began to panic a restaurant, a friends organization. And I suggested option – fly to the Maldives. Nothing for us to do the ceremony for us to organize, we will only rest will be high. And she agreed! We were advised very beautiful island, where there were few people. For the time that we spent there only 1 time it was raining – of course, it’s our wedding day – remember Andrew Fedynich. We awoke to overcast sky, rain falls. We thought, well, so hopeless. But one bartender told us that 12 of the rain will be gone. And really – our ceremony was hot, the sun was shining and the sky was blue.
Natalka Denisenko and Andrei Fedinec / instagram.com/natalka_denisenko. Since the ceremony took place on the island, it is one of the closest pair was not there. So the actors decided to throw a party for friends and a feast for relatives and parents. So they say that they have had as many as 3 weddings. And they plan to return to this island, but with a son Andrew.
We would fly already this year, but Andrew still small. And it’s pretty hard journey, 12 hour flight. So it will be later. We were with my son 3 times in Egypt, because it is the closest option. Also took our parents, say the artists. Well with my son for sure the Maldives will be flying off, but when he’s a little older.
Natalka Denisenko and Andrei Fedinec / instagram.com/natalka_denisenko.