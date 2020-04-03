Natalka Denisenko will again be wearing a wedding dress
1 APR, star wife Natalka Denisenko and Andrei Fedinec celebrated the third anniversary of marriage. In a difficult period of quarantine, when positive emotions are very necessary, the couple decided not to abandon the celebration, however, will mark just the two of us at home.
Live on the Instagram page of the program “Sravi way”, which airs on channel “Ukraine”, the actors shared their memories of a fabulous wedding in the Maldives and told how to spend this day.
3 years ago the star of the show “the Saga” which will soon show channel “Ukraine” Natalka Denisenko and actor Andrey Fedinec got married in the Maldives.
It turns out that the idea to hold the ceremony on the island belonged to the man. And all because Natalka couldn’t determine the format of the celebration.
“Natalka began to panic a restaurant, a friends organization. And I suggested option — fly to the Maldives. Nothing for us to do the ceremony for us to organize, we will only rest will be high. And she agreed!
We were advised very beautiful island, where there were few people. For the time that we spent there only 1 time it was raining – of course, on the day of our wedding. We awoke to overcast sky, rain falls. We thought, well, so hopeless. But one bartender told us that 12 of the rain will be gone. And really – our ceremony was hot, the sun was shining and the sky was blue”, – said Andrey Fedinec their wedding day live on Instagram-page “Sarcofago the way”.
Since the ceremony took place on the island, it is one of the closest pair was not there. So the actors decided to throw a party for friends and a feast for relatives and parents. So they say that they have had as many as 3 weddings. And they plan to return to this island, but with a son Andrew.
“We would have gone already this year, but Andrew still small. And it’s pretty hard journey, 12 hour flight. So it will be later. We were with my son 3 times in Egypt, because it is the closest option. Also took our parents. Well with my son for sure the Maldives will be flying off, but when he’s a little older”.
Today, Natalka and Andriy, will celebrate wedding anniversary at home. In previous years they walked in the restaurant, but this time because of the quarantine will arrange a home party for two.
“I plan to get to the mezzanine her wedding dress, even dry cleaning didn’t take it, so there’s still sand from the Maldives. Shook, wear for the evening and be home. Actually, we planned to go to some nice restaurant or to go on a trip just the two of us, but has settled like this. So we need to order from your favorite restaurant food, lets open the champagne – and there will be a celebration!” — shared Natalka Denisenko with journalists of the channel “Ukraine”.