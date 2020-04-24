National assembly: opposition deputies take to the stage on Friday
Dominique Anglade, a spokesman for the official opposition in terms of economy
April 24, 2020 8h12
Caroline
The Canadian Press
The opposition mps want to dig up topics related to the COVID-19 with the ministers of Labour and the Economy Friday, in the first two debates, virtual organized by the national Assembly.
Until now, only journalists were able to pose questions publicly to the prime minister François Legault and his minister of Health, Danielle McCann, given that the parliament is closed to the members.
The daily press conference of an hour with the prime minister has not satisfied the opposition who have demanded — and ultimately received — resumed virtual work of the parliament.
Friday from 15h, so these are a handful of elected officials who will plug into their computers to interrogate ministers Peter Fitzgibbon (from 15h to 16h) and Jean Boulet (16h to 17h).
The exchange will be broadcast on the television channel of the national Assembly, as well as on his web page.
According to the liberal mp Dominique Anglade, the tone will be cordial, the goal is not to attack the ministers, but rather to obtain the best responses as possible to inform the population.
Moreover, the members are already maintained more than once in private with the minister Fitzgibbon, she said in an interview.
“It certainly makes four weeks that I speak of the need to put money on the table […] to assist our merchants, she said. The rent is coming in a week, what have you in [their] say?”
The liberals also want to know how the government Legault’s going to help, in the medium term, the traders to transform and be “much more aggressive” on the web.
They underline that the economic recovery in the region will rise by the retail trade, but also by tourism and the need to do things differently after the COVID-19.
“I have always said to me that the economic development should be combined with the social and environmental development: it’s going to be essential for the future”, insists Ms. Anglade.
The member of parliament for Québec solidaire (QS) Vincent Marissal is okay. “Revive on the same basis, it doesn’t make sense.” He is worried about the very small businesses “that will pass in a dirty time”.
“Me, in Rosemont, I have the promenade Masson, but where I come from in Granby, it’s called Main street, and then to Quebec, Cartier street, or 1st avenue in Limoilou, and in Sherbrooke, it is the street King,” he said. I am very worried about a vast number of shops close.”
His party also wondered about the role of the banks, “to which it was necessary to twist the arm to be easing”.
Salary of clerks at the agenda
The Parti québécois intends to take advantage of the presence of the minister Boulet to address the question of the salary of orderlies in the private sector, which is about $ 15 per hour.
“There is much talk of the servants of the public sector, but I want to see what you do with the employees who are in the private sector,” said in the interview, the member pq Harold LeBel.
“Some think that by increasing the wages of employees, the public, the rest will follow, but it is not so obvious as that.”
He wants to ask the minister if he will impose the wages in the private residences by decree, as he had already mentioned, and if so, whether it will propose a programme to support the owners of these residences.
The PQ also wants to address the question of the formation of the agricultural labour force, to the extent that the government Legault said he wanted Quebec to become more self-sufficient in agriculture.
“It is not there to put the government in embarrassment,” says Mr. LeBel.
Three other debates virtual are planned next week with the ministers Danielle McCann (Healthy), Jean-François Roberge (Education), and Andrée Laforest (municipal Affairs).