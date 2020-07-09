National capital: two new cases of COVID-19, and three other deaths
These three deaths, which were reported to the public health that in the past 24 hours, occurred at the Jardins du Haut-Saint-Laurent, which now accounts for 41 victims of the COVID-19 among its 90 residents infected.
July 8, 2020 16h24
Elizabeth Fleury
The Sun
The CIUSSS in the National Capital on Wednesday announced two new cases of COVID-19, and three new deaths, which date back to the week of 21 June.
The two new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the community, one in the sector, Laurentian and the other in the Upper Town.
In total, the National Capital account of 1865 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic. Of these 1865 people who have contracted the virus, 1490 are restored, 188 died and 10 were hospitalized, none of which were in the icu (as before). It would, therefore, still 187 cases (confirmed) assets on the territory.
In Chaudière-Appalaches, there remain only four cases of active COVID-19. The region had no new cases or deaths Wednesday. The balance sheet total is therefore always of 521 people infected, of which 509 are returned, eight are deceased and none was hospitalized.