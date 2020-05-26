National holiday: masks, fleurs-de-lis against the coronavirus
May 25, 2020 10h17
Updated at 17: 03
Lia LÃ©vesque
The Canadian Press
Because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus, the traditional parade on national day will take place on June 24. In this context, however, citizens are asked to wear a cover-face with fleur-de-lys.
It is the SociÃ©tÃ© Saint-Jean-Baptiste de Montreal, which just launched a campaign for the sale of masks, fleurs-de-lis, to celebrate the national day, in the absence of gathering.
“Nothing could replace the parade”, has launched Maxime Laporte, president general of the SOCIETY-M, in an interview Monday.
“It is an initiative among others. Announcements will be made in the next few weeks [in regard to other activities for the national Holiday]”, he added.
Four models of masks are available in blue and white, like the flag, fleur-de-lys more or less discrete, at a cost of $ 14.95, plus postage, if applicable.
Interested persons may obtain on the website of the campaign called “The lily counter-attack”, be lelyscontreattaque.quebec. Two collection points are also offered, Longueuil and the House Ludger-Duvernay theatre, in downtown Montreal on Sherbrooke street.
“We found that it was a strong idea, unifying, interesting, and exciting. It is a way to show our colours, our pride. We are all together in this mess,” said Mr. Laporte.
No profit will be retained by the SociÃ©tÃ© Saint-Jean-Baptiste, who is usually the fer-de-lance activities of the national Festival.
The profits generated by the sale of the masks will be used to make other, which will then be distributed free of charge by the SociÃ©tÃ© Saint-Jean-Baptiste of Montreal, community organizations, homelessness, or food security, for example, he explained.
The design and manufacture of the masks have been carried out in partnership with a quebec company, ImageFolie, of Longueuil. “She works from textiles woven in Quebec,” noted Mr. Laporte. The partners underline that the fabric is 100 % polyester would be antimicrobial.