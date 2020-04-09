Natural disasters cost cheaper in 2019
Photo: Kazuhiro Nogi Agence France-Presse
The typhoon “Hagibis” in Japan has been one of the most expensive for the sector of natural disasters. On our photo, a man travels in a flooded street in Nagano, Japan, after the passage of the typhoon last October.
The economic losses related to natural catastrophes and disasters amounted to 146 billion dollars by 2019 on a global scale, a decrease compared to the previous year, according to the swiss reinsurer Swiss Re, which has been adjusted to Wednesday, its first estimates.
This amount is significantly lower than the ten year average, which stands at 212 billion dollars, but also to the year 2018, where the economic losses had reached 176 billion, has detailed the swiss group in a press release. This decline is explained by the absence of major hurricanes in the United States, while the previous year had been marked by the hurricanes Florence and Michael.
In detail, the economic losses caused by natural disasters amounted to 137 billion, a decrease of 17 %, while the disasters caused by man, such as fires or industrial accidents, amounted to $ 9 billion, down 13 %. In the past year, the losses are supported by the insurers amounted to $ 60 billion, down 36 % compared to 2018, said Swiss Re, which has refined its initial estimates published in December.
Typhoon Faxai , and Hagibis in Japan have been the two phenomena are the most costly for the sector, the insured losses amounting to $ 7 billion for the typhoon Faxai and $ 8 billion for typhoon Hagibis, said Swiss Re, which serves as the insurer for the insurers.
If the losses in 2019 have been less heavy than in previous years, the reinsurer has, however, cautioned against an increase in disasters “secondary”, as opposed to major disasters, insisting on the fact that their frequency and intensity is likely to increase with climate change.