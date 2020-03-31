Natural treatments for sore throat
If you have a sore throat, then don’t panic, in 99 cases out of 100 it has nothing to do with raging coronavirus. And sore throat there are effective natural treatments.
Keep the body hydrated. Do not refuse to drink water, even if it hurts you to swallow. The conservation of moisture, by the way, this is a great way to prevent coronavirus infection. Furthermore, water produces a direct effect on digestive processes and immunity.
More fresh air. No, it does not need to break quarantine and go out. Open the Windows and ventilate the room in which you are. Heating appliances dry not only the air in the apartment, but also the mucous membranes of the mouth and nose.
Use elderberry. This is a berry purple color that had been used for centuries from sore throat. They contain antioxidants and help to ease the pain.
Take a steam bath. Good old inhalation, when over a pan or basin of hot water you cant face and covered with a towel to breathe hot steam. It effectively helps to get rid of sore throat.
Eat garlic. It helps to counteract a sore throat due to specific components that strengthen the immune system in fighting germs and infections. You can chew the garlic or add it to certain dishes, writes The Health Site.