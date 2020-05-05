Nature Québec demand that the population has access to national parks
Nature Quebec believes that access to nature is a public health measure that the government should be encouraging, especially during a crisis as anxiety-provoking as the one caused by the sars coronavirus.
The canadian Press
QUEBEC — The body of Nature Quebec asked the quebec government to reopen the national parks of Québec in compliance with the instructions of distancing physical.
Alice-Anne Simard, director general of the organization environmentalist, explains that evil people can go shopping from Monday in most of the regions of Quebec, but they are not allowed to go walk in a trail in a national park where the separation physical is much easier to maintain.
No re-opening date is scheduled for the 24 national parks managed by the Société des établissements de plein air du Québec (SEPAQ).
Ms. Simard argues that natural areas have positive impacts on physical and mental health of the people. Their use decreases the symptoms of anxiety and depression, stress and mental fatigue, ” she said.
