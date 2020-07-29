NBA: Toronto concludes the matches out of the contest, bowing in front of Phoenix
Photo: David Sherman/NBAE via Getty Images/Agence France-Presse
Norman Powell has earned 14 points in the defeat of the Toronto Raptors face the Phoenix Suns.
Pascal Siakam has managed 17 points, but the Toronto Raptors concluded their preseason matchups, losing 117-106 in front of the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday.
Toronto had beaten Houston and Portland, before falling to the Suns.
Norman Powell got 14 points, one more than Fred VanVleet. The latter was returning after having missed the majority of the match on Sunday to face the Trail Blazers, annoyed at the knee.
Kyle Lowry scored 11 points, while Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka have provided nine rebounds each.
The Montreal-Chris Boucher has tallied six points, four rebounds, a block and a vol
In the Suns, Mikal Bridges shined with 26 points, four more than Ricky Rubio.
Phoenix has the file the more modest of the teams taking part in the stimulus (26-39).
The Raptors (46-18) will begin the placement games on Saturday night to face the Los Angeles Lakers.
The Suns led 66-60 at the half.
Toronto took the lead for the first time midway in the third quarter : 73-72, thanks to a shot of three points, Gasol. But the Suns have quickly taken the controls, possessing a priority of nine points, then 16 points.
Nick Nurse turned to the reservists, and the Raptors have not really used the gap.
“We have not played a very inspired, said Nurse. It was in transition defense hurt the shooters of the opposing, good to cover his man, things like that. But this is the type of game we can leave behind quite easily. “
Powell did not either.
“It is sure that we will talk about it and see what needs to be fixed, but it is necessary to keep things in perspective, he entrusted. Take this game for what it is and look forward. This is the Saturday that it begins for real. Let us prepare accordingly. “