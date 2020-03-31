NBU almost 4,5 million UAH Kyiv fined three banks for flaws in financial monitoring
ProCredit Bank received a warning.
National Bank in March 2020 on the results of inspections on issues of prevention and counteraction of legalization of income obtained by criminal means, financing of terrorism and financing of proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Kiev fined three banks for a total of 4.4 million hryvnia.
According to the press center national Bank, the PBC, the Bank was fined 3 million UAH, the Bank “Ukrainian capital” – 800 thousand UAH, and the Bank (all – Kyiv) – on 600 thousand UAH
It is clarified that the PBC, the Bank was fined for failing to ensure the activities of the internal Bank system of prevention of legalization of criminal income/financing of terrorism, which led to customer service-legal entities in financial transactions without documents confirming the obvious economic feasibility and real financial opportunities for their implementation.
In addition, this led to the service of individuals who performed cyclical financial transactions with domestic bonds Treasury bonds and received a significant investment profit, and legal entities that are counterparties to these customers, respectively, of investment loss.
In turn, the Bank “Ukrainian capital” and the state Ukreximbank regulator fined for their failure to implement on an ongoing basis analyze financial transactions, customer risk-based approach. It is specified that the latter did not fulfilled the obligation to study customers in the cases prescribed by law.
As a result of appropriate checks, the regulator also directed to ProCredit Bank (Kyiv) written warning by the lack of detection of financial transactions subject to financial monitoring.
According to the national Bank, on January 1, 2020, by size of total assets Ukreximbank ranked third (202,91 billion), Procreditbank – 15-e a place (24,322 billion), Bank PBC – 51-e a place (1,397 billion) and the Bank “Ukrainian capital” – 60th place (1,081 billion UAH) among 75 operating in the country banks.